by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Securing bail for Akim Andrew unsuccessful

Provided illegal services to more than 30 people in two parishes

Can expect to have more charges laid against him

The attempt at securing bail for Akim Andrew, the 19-year-old who provided medical services and treatment without a licence, was unsuccessful.

He was charged with two summary charges of Fraud by False Pretence and four summary charges of Practicing Medicine without being Registered. These charges were laid after he was caught pretending to be a medical practitioner without being registered as required under the provisions of the Health Practitioners Act.

Andrew, through his legal representative, attorney Jerry Edwin, confessed to the court of providing illegal services to more than 30 people in the communities of St David and the eastern communities of St George.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Teddy St Louis at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court No. 1 on Tuesday. His attorney was in the process of making a bail application, but the police prosecution team led by Corporal of Police 147 Kerry Swan objected strongly, and made the case that Andrew should remain in custody as their investigation unfolds.

Andrew is likely to face a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and a fine of $20,000, as laid out under the Health Practitioners Act, while under the criminal code, he can face a maximum of two years in prison for the offence of False Pretence. Andrew, who also carries the alias “Taxi” can expect to have more charges laid against him. He was remanded to Richmond Hill Prison until 28 January.

Police tracked down the teenager at his home in Loretto, St John on 9 January, following reports from individuals who became suspicious of him during a health fair in the St Paul’s area. His arrest comes months after being reprimanded and discharged for pretending to be a police officer.

