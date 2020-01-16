A 35-year-old Fontenoy, St George, resident has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with the seizure of 126 pounds of cannabis.

Charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug and Trafficking in of a Controlled Drug, Avarnell Antoine appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 14 January 2020, where he was denied bail.

Antoine is alleged to be one of the occupants in a vehicle that was involved in a drug bust in the Boca, St George area on 29 December 2019.

Police investigations continue.

Office of Commissioner of Police

