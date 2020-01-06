The public is hereby informed of the resumption of services at the Crochu Medical Station, St Andrew, as of Monday, 6 January 2020.

As a result, the Ministry of Health (MoH) encourages all clients within the Crochu and surrounding areas who are presently receiving care at other health facilities, to kindly return to the Crochu Medical Station to continue their care.

The MoH thanks everyone for their co-operation, support and patience during the reconstruction period.

GIS