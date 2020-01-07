by Linda Straker

General Hospital will be offering dialysis treatment at EC$300 per treatment

Government-subsidised treatment will be managed by a separate entity

Portable dialysis machines would be replaced by permanent machines later in year

Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, announced as of mid-February the General Hospital will be offering dialysis treatment to patients seeking renal replacement therapy. The treatment will be almost 50% less than what is currently charged by the private sector.

“It will cost EC$300 per treatment,” Steele said during the weekly post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday. The intention is for each person to be able to receive at least three treatments per week. At present, most patients seeking dialysis treatment received two treatments per week due to the cost. The cost per treatment in the private sector is no more than EC$800.

“We want to make it affordable and this has always been our intention,” he said, pointing out that the reduction is due to government subsidising the treatment which will be managed by a separate entity. He did not name the entity because others who had submitted proposals were yet to be informed as to who won the management contract.

He further explained that the treatment will be facilitated with the use of two or three portable dialysis machines and later in the year, those would be replaced by permanent machines. The portable machines will then be placed at the Mirabeau hospital in St Andrew and the Princess Royal in Carriacou.

Dialysis is a treatment which filters and purifies the blood using a machine, to help keep fluids and electrolytes in balance when the kidneys can’t do their job. In medicine, dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform these functions naturally.

