The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is carrying out investigations into a fire which occurred in the early hours of 9 January 2020 that resulted in significant damages to several buildings and two parked vehicles on Grenville Street, St George’s.

The Fire Department arrived on scene within five minutes of the initial report. However, upon arrival at the scene, the commencement of fire suppression was delayed due to the fact that the affected buildings were still energised with electrical power, which posed an electrocution risk to the responders.

The RGPF would like to thank the Grenada Airports Authority, St George’s University and Grenlec for their support in responding to this incident. We also empathise with affected persons and businesses who suffered losses as a consequence of the fire and assures the nation that a definitive statement will be broadcast at the culmination of the investigation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.