EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Banking Officer II, Payment Systems Development and Oversight Unit (PSDOU)

Banking and Monetary Operations Department (BMOD)

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the position of Banking Officer II, Payment Systems Development and Oversight Unit, within the Banking & Monetary Operations Department of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. The successful candidate will be based in St Kitts and hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form, which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A first degree in banking, accounting, finance and or a business-related discipline;

At least 3 years’ experience in either banking, accounting or finance;

The ability to cope well in and adapt to a fast-paced dynamic environment;

Strong problem solving and analytical thinking skills;

The ability to work as part of a team and function independently;

Leadership qualities and excellent interpersonal and networking skills;

The ability to manage human resource;

Strong self-management skills;

Excellent written and oral communication skills; and

Strong administrative and organisational

DUTIES

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Head of the Unit and Department, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Assist in the development of the ECCU Payment System by undertaking relevant research on issues and monitoring events relating to payment systems:

Review, research, interpret and evaluate data from questionnaires, templates and other payment system related documents to ensure its accuracy and make appropriate recommendations. Design survey forms/templates intended to capture pertinent payment system data. Liaise with internal and external stakeholders to identify emerging payment system trends, risks, and report accordingly. Actively research payment system developments in the global community and particularly in the ECCU region. Ascertain trends and developments through the collection of data and information and prepare periodic reports to inform policy decisions. Engage in constant dialogue with internal and external stakeholders and partners in the payment systems environment.



Propose arrangements for the onboarding of qualified institutions on the Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House (ECACH). Work in close collaboration with the Management Information Systems Department (MISD) to develop and translate a business case solution into systems requirements for the project on onboarding of the qualified institutions. Review payment infrastructures example Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Automated Clearing House (ACH) and inform on developments taking place that can increase the efficiency of the payment system. Develop rules and procedures for RTGS that are consistent with the legislation, Principles Financial Market Infrastructure standards and in accordance with developments taking place in the payment system environment. Perform as alternate to the substantive Payment System Oversight officer in instances where the officer is unable to undertake the required responsibilities, in an effort to maintain continuity. Liaise with Eastern Caribbean Payment Council (ECPC) Working Groups to provide the assistance required in the facilitation of meetings.

Actively follow-up on ECPC matters with Council Members and members of the Working Groups as required. Undertake research and make presentations at the request of the ECPC.



SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications MUST be submitted online ONLY via the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) along with certified copies of certificates.

Deadline for submission of application is 31 January 2020 .

Note:

Applicants may enquire of the Human Resource Department to ascertain receipt of applications; Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit additional documents and undertake various assessments.

