EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Protection Officer, Security Unit, Support Services Management Department (SSMD), at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful candidate will be on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance and will be based in St Kitts. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s Office in the respective territories.

APPLICANTS MUST

Possess at least five (5) CXC General Proficiency level passes (or the equivalent) including English Language and Mathematics;

Be between the ages of 21 and 35 years;

Be a team player with good oral and written communication skills;

Be prepared to undertake a written assessment;

Be prepared to undertake a physical and mental fitness test;

Possess a valid driver’s licence.

Technical knowledge pertaining to the operation of Physical Security Systems would be an asset.

DUTIES

The selected candidates will be directly responsible to the Chief of Security, Security Unit, SSMD for the proper performance of their duties, which will include:

Managing the access control systems of the Bank; Managing the surveillance systems of the Bank; Patrolling the Bank’s premises; Investigating system alarms and incidents; Preparing investigative and patrol reports for Duty Supervisors; Any other related duties which may be assigned.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications MUST be submitted online ONLY via the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) along with certified copies of certificates.

Deadline for submission of application is 31 January 2020 .

Note:

Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Applicants may enquire of the Human Resource Department to ascertain receipt applications; Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit additional documents and undertake various assessments.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.