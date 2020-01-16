The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) advises stakeholders and the general public of its decision to extend the period of consultation on the draft documents issued below to the specific dates indicated.

Documents issued:

Draft Regulations on Rules and Procedure for applying for Licences and Permits

Draft Regulations on Tariff Setting Methodology.

Initial deadline 17 January 2020. New deadline – 24 February 2020.

Documents issued:

Draft Generation Expansion Planning and Competitive Procurement Regulations;

Draft Generation Licence – Grenada Electricity Services Limited;

Draft Network Licence – Grenada Electricity Services Limited.

Initial deadline 22 January 2020. New deadline – 27 February 2020.

Documents issued:

Draft Grenada Electricity Sector Grid Code – Introduction Code;

Draft Grenada Electricity Sector Grid Code – Generation Codes;

Draft Grenada Electricity Sector grid Code – Transmission and Distribution Code.

Initial deadline 7 February 2020. New deadline – 13 March 2020.

Please note that the PURC’s Consultation Guidelines do not allow for a further extension of the consultation period.

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

