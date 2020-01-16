by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

Nine days have passed since the mysterious disappearance of 78-year-old Cecelia Mungo of Mardigras, St David, but her family said they have not given up hope that she will be found alive.

Family members say the 78-year-old shopkeeper and mother of 3 children was last seen in her garden on Tuesday morning by residents in the area before going missing. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height, medium built, and dark in complexion.

Her youngest daughter Karen Mungo said she visited her mother last week Monday and since her disappearance, the family has been ably assisted by the police and members of the community. “We have been out there every day covering many areas because we would have done searches in the morning then take a rest and then we go to another area which will take us into the night. Actually, the community and the police have been very cooperative,” said Mungo.

Areas covered by the search party include areas in Mardigras, Mt Parnassus, St Pauls, Good Hope, Perdmontemps, Windsor Forest, Red Gate, Pomme Rose, Grand Bacolet and as far as Munich and Grenville, Sauteurs and down Western side.

Mungo was known for her pepper sauce and seasoning and was said to be a caring individual who gave selflessly to the people in her community. “She was like mother mercy to the community if you don’t have something she there to help and whatever she has she will share. Everybody knows her as “Tando” and she was a very loving and peaceful woman,” she said.

Her youngest daughter admits that her mother had problems remembering but said she was not officially diagnosed with any condition associated with a severe decline in mental function. Her mother’s disappearance is extremely hard for the family to cope with, but she remains hopeful that her mother will return home alive. “Thank god for the prayers because that has been keeping us since we really need some strength at this time and yes I believe that she walks home one day, because God answers prayers,” she said.

The Mungo family continues to solicit assistance from the public who may have information on their mother’s whereabouts to contact the police or contact her personally.

Mungo said, “Anyone knowing anything or seeing any strange person which answers to the name “Tando” or fit the description, because her photo is everywhere so please call the nearest police station or my number 403-9228.”

The police have also asked that anyone seeing Cecelia Mungo or has any information about her whereabouts to contact St Paul’s Police Station at 440-3224; CID at 440-3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444-1958 or the nearest police station.

