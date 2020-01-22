Government is giving assurances that all Grenadian students studying in China, particularly those in Wuhan, are currently safe.

This assurance comes amidst growing concern about the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Wuhan, in which hundreds of persons are known to be already affected. Government assures parents, relatives, friends and well-wishers of students in China that it has been in communication with Grenada’s Embassy in the People’s Republic of China as well as the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada.

Government further assures that it will maintain dialogue with both embassies to ensure the continued well-being of the students.

GIS

