by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

5 boys and 1 girl born on New Year’s Day 2020

4 babies to St Andrew mothers, 1 each to St David and St Patrick mothers

Republic Bank Grenada Ltd initiative spans over 10 years

As part of an initiative that spans over 10 years, Republic Bank Grenada Ltd has recognised six babies born on New Year’s Day 2020.

The first was a male born at around 2:45 am at the General Hospital to Sharon Williams from St David. Tahiera Nyack of Telescope, St Andrew had a boy at around 3:10 pm. Jerlisa Philbert from Snell Hall, St Patrick delivered a boy at 4:44 pm and Kelina Joseph of Birchgrove, St Andrew welcomed a beautiful girl at 8:50 pm.

Karimah Walker of Paradise, St Andrew and Anisha Joseph of Plaisance, St Andrew each delivered a baby boy at the Princess Alice Hospital in Mirabeau, St Andrew.

The bank’s Marketing & Public Relations officer, Rachael Jones, presented each mother with a gift basket and a RightStart Certificate valued at $100 for a Republic Bank RightStart Account.

