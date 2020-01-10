Grenada Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Peter David, has highlighted the importance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), as a mechanism to bring countries of the region closer.

Minister David said Grenada is acutely aware of the importance of the CELAC in the promotion of trade, investment and economic cooperation. Minister David was speaking Wednesday 7 January at the installation ceremony of the Pro Tempore Presidency (PTP) in Mexico City. Mexico has assumed the presidency for 2020 from Bolivia, which held the PTP in 2019.

He lauded Mexico’s work plan, which contains issues of concern to Grenada and other Caricom countries, such as resilience and disaster risk management, sustainable management of ocean resources, governance, science and technology amongst others.

Minister David gave Grenada’s support to the work plan and mentioned the excellent bilateral cooperation between Grenada and Mexico.

Mexico contributed $2 million towards the construction of the new Houses of Parliament.

Minister David is accompanied by Cyrilla Steele, Foreign Service Officer responsible for the Americas. The delegation returned to Grenada on Thursday, 9 January.

Government Information Service

