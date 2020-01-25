The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO announces a fellowship, in Ireland, for Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Ireland is offering three new scholarships, to Small Island Developing States, in each of the Pacific and Caribbean regions for master’s level studies, in Ireland, for the academic year 2020/2021, in courses relevant to addressing climate change, the blue economy and associated challenges.

Applications for the scholarships are open on the fellowships’ website: https://www.irishaidfellowships.ie/strands/ireland-sids-fellows-programme. Full information is available in the Guidance Note, which, together with the Directory of Courses and Application Form, is at the bottom of the page. They are visible upon ticking the “meet eligibility” box. The closing date for applications is 10 February 2020.

The eligible countries are:

Pacific region: Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu.

Caribbean: Antigua & Barbuda, Belize, the Republic of Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname.

For further information, please contact the Grenada National Commission for UNESCO by Tel: (473) 440-3162/2737, or email: unesco-gd@gov.gd.

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO

