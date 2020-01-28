One man has been arrested and charged in connection with two of the recent fires in St George’s.

Andy St John, 57 years, of no fixed place of abode, has been charged with 6 counts of Arson; 5 of the charges are associated with the inferno at Grenville Street and the other at Church Street.

St John is due to appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

Office of Commissioner of Police

