The Maurice Bishop International Airport was temporarily closed for a short period Wednesday afternoon after an outgoing flight was forced to return for an emergency landing.

The New York-bound JetBlue flight returned to the airport shortly after takeoff because of a failure in one of its engines.

The flight landed without incident and passengers were able to safely disembark.

The airport has since resumed normal operations.

GIS

