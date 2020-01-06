Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating a greenish Toyota Corolla registration number PF 418 which was removed from Melville Street, Town of St George on Saturday, 28 December 2019.

Anyone seeing this vehicle or has any information on its whereabouts is asked to contact CID at 440 3921; police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

Office of Commissioner of Police

