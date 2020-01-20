A new batch of Traffic Wardens has commenced a 3-week intensive training aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to effectively execute their functions.

The training which began today, Monday 20 January 2020, at the Police Training School, was declared open by Assistant Commissioner of Police Michael Francois, who encouraged the trainees to do their utmost so that they can complete the programme and gain final acceptance as a warden.

Inclusive of both practical and theoretical sessions, the training will place emphasis in the areas of customer service, public speaking, traffic regulations, ethics and ethical behaviour, report writing, first aid, theory and practical in the fixed penalty ticket system, and self-defence as well as other areas that directly apply to the responsibilities of the wardens.

Office of Commissioner of Police

