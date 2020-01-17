The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) wishes to advise the general public and in particular, motorists travelling via the St Paul’s public road that effective 1 pm on Friday, 17 January 2020 vehicles travelling in a south-westerly direction, after leaving Perdmontemps, should make a right turn onto Good Hope roadway travelling through Mardigras and continuing on.

This temporary traffic arrangement is to facilitate a funeral service at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, St Paul’s, St George.

Normal traffic flow will resume thereafter.

Office of Commissioner of Police

