The general public is informed that the following draft consultation documents have been published on the website mgovernance.net/publications for your comments and feedback.

The following documents are to be considered:

PURC Consultation Guidelines Draft Regulations on Tariff Setting Methodology Draft Regulations on Rules and Procedures for Applying for Licences and Permits Draft Generation Expansion Planning and Competitive Procurement Regulations Draft Generation Licence – Grenada Electricity Services Limited Draft Network Licence – Grenada Electricity Services Limited Draft Grenada Electricity Sector Grid Code – Introduction Code Draft Grenada Electricity Sector Grid Code – Generation Code Draft Grenada Electricity Sector Grid Code – Transmission and Distribution Code

The time allowed for comments to the draft documents will be 30 working days.

Respondents are therefore required to forward comments by

24 January 2020 for documents (II) and (III)

29 January 2020 for documents (IV), (V) and (VI) and

6 February 2020 for documents (VII), (VIII) and (IX)

Following receipt of written comments, PURC may convene a meeting of stakeholders and the general public to discuss and finalise the respective draft documents.

All responses to our Consultative Documents should be sent, in accordance with the PURC Consultation Guidelines to email: consultation@purc.gd or

Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

Queen’s Park

St George’s, Grenada

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

