The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information has been given clearance by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, for the resumption of classes at the Boca Secondary School, on Monday, 6 January 2020.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has affirmed that the major problem which was experienced at that school, during the Michaelmas Term, was rectified in December 2019, with the installation of a new meter base and the sealing of the area where there was leakage of water to the meter base. However, steps are now being taken to upgrade the electrical system at the school to provide a more robust environment for the use of heavy equipment.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has given the assurance that the present inspection and rewiring process does not pose a safety hazard, for users of the facility.

Ministry of Education

