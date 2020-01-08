The Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information invites all students and parents to an information session on available scholarship opportunities, at 6 universities in the United States, on Wednesday, 8 January 2020, at 4:30 pm, at the ministry’s conference room.

Dr Randy Glean will be present to address prospective students and their parents.

For further information on this and other scholarship opportunities, the public may contact the Scholarship Desk at phone numbers 440-2737/440-2254/440-3166, or send an email to scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education

