On Monday, 13 January 2020, the New Life Organisation (NEWLO) with funding from the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP), commenced the second batch of vocational skills training courses.

Approximately 45 persons (41 males and 4 females) have been enrolled in Computer Engineering and Plumbing courses respectively. These courses comprise of life skills training, nutrition and entrepreneurship training and assessment and certification in the main area of study. The training course will be completed in nine months and will include on the job internship training. The computer engineering trainees on completion of the course will receive an International Certificate and the plumbing trainees will receive a Level Two Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ).

Sister Margaret Yamoah, Executive Director of NEWLO expressed the students’ enthusiasm and maturity towards the courses and expects 100% completion of all the trainees. She has also mentioned her goal to ensure that more males are given the opportunity to receive marketable skills certificates which will ensure that they are employable within the Grenadian job market. Approximately 90% of the registered persons within this second batch of training are males which is an outstanding achievement for the programme.

The SAEP Programme is pleased to have reached this milestone in collaboration with NEWLO. SAEP continues to fulfill its commitment in providing opportunities for job creation and increase the level of youth empowerment through its Vocational and Skills Training Programme.

For further information, please call 435-6802/3/442-0105, or email saep@saep.gov.gd

SAEP Communications Unit

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.