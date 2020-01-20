The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment, reminds beneficiaries of the Support for Education Empowerment and Development Programme (SEED) of their grant payments for January 2020.

Payment will begin Thursday, 23 January and continues on Friday, 24 January. It will then resume Monday, 27 January and will conclude on Wednesday, 29 January 2020.

Payments would be made as usual at the Treasury and all District Revenue offices.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing & Community Empowerment reminds beneficiaries and the general public that payment of the SEED Grant will be made during the third week of every month, unless otherwise advised.

For more information please contact the SEED Unit at the Ministry of Social Development and Housing, Ministerial Complex, Tanteen, St George on telephone number 473-440-2269.

Ministry of Social Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.