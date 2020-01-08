A one-month long exhibition, Things Grenadian, is in progress at the Grenada National Museum, Young Street, St George’s.

Artist Joseph Browne and other local artists are displaying their works of art to the public. Special features of the exhibition will include Art Chat by in-house artists to students from secondary schools in St George’s on Tuesdays; special lectures and presentations by pop-up artists on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The exhibition will showcase more than 50 pieces of work, the majority of which are done by Joseph Browne. There are also displays by renowned artist (deceased) Canute Calliste of L’Esterre, Carriacou; Kwamina Brizan-Arnaud, Elizabeth James, and Sadnar Woodroffe, among others. Things Grenadian will also display the ‘handy-work’ of students who were in a “Learn ah Skill” training programme conducted by CAMS Training Institute (CTI) at the Grenada National Museum during the past 9 months. They will showcase their skills in mat-making and crocheting.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, coordinator of the exhibition Milton Coy described the displays as an experience where heads, hearts and hands are working together in harmony. ‘Things Grenadian’ is about linking Grenada’s past culture, tradition and historical heritage to today’s reality, creatively expressed through these paintings.

Visitors to the island, community groups and students are all invited to experience the work of art by local artists, Monday through Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm.

