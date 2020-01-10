The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information updates the general public of additional steps being taken, to ensure a greater measure of comfort for the staff and students of the Boca Secondary School.

In keeping with commitments made to the principal and staff of the Boca Secondary School, another inspection was done. A joint one, on this occasion, was conducted with key personnel from Grenlec, and engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Western Electronics on Tuesday, 7 January 2020.

It is reassuring to note that the school passed the inspection on yet another occasion. Notwithstanding, this ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, will continue the work started in 2019 to address all infrastructural and logistical concerns, as flagged by the staff. The replacement of the roof, which was repaired only two years ago, is high on the list of priorities. Consequently, an action plan is now being finalised to ensure that there is minimal disruption to classes, with all necessary accommodations made for the staff and students.

This ministry reaffirms its commitment to ensuring safer schools. Through the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, school maintenance supervisors and engineers have been employed to specifically support the enormous task of repairing and maintaining all schools, in Grenada Carriacou and Petite Martinique. In 2019, approximately EC$7 million was spent on construction and repairs.

Given government’s tangible commitment to safer schools, an appeal is also being made for the greater vigilance and diligence of all stakeholders, to curb the incidence of vandalism at Boca Secondary School and other institutions. As already evidenced, vandalism is an endangerment to students and other users of those facilities.

Vandalism is also placing a great strain on the financial allocations for repairs and maintenance of schools. Those destructive acts are seriously affecting the rate at which other maintenance requests can be addressed and the execution of planned inspection activities.

This ministry looks forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders in continuing its efforts to ensure that all schools have safe environments, which are conducive to learning. The public will continue to be informed about new developments and achievements, in the area of school maintenance.

Ministry of Education

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.