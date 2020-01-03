NOTICE OF VACANCY

FOR THE POSITION OF ACCOUNTANT

The NTA is seeking to recruit a candidate for the position of Accountant.

JOB OBJECTIVE

Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Accountant will be responsible for all financial management, disbursement, accounting and audit-related matters, and the provision of financial services for the GNTA.

Key Functions and Duties

Ensures the maintenance of proper records of all transactions relating to income and expenditure, local and international, based on NTA adopted accounting standards (IFRS). Prepares Journal Entries for input in the General Ledger. Reviews, implements, and adapt new and existing financial systems and controls. Processing of payment requests and maintaining of internal control system for handling and processing of all payment transactions. Preparation of reports including reconciliation and journal reports, balance sheet journal, quarterly financial reports and annual financial statements. Prepares quarterly management financial reports based on NTA’s adopted accounting standard. Prepares financial reports and other reports to donors and other external stakeholders. Recording, verification and maintenance of the NTA’s fixed assets schedule. Responsible for the preparation of Budget/Cash Flow projections under the supervision of the CEO. Preparation of disbursement requests. Recording and verification of fixed assets. Ensures that all accounting records are made available for auditing. Evaluates and prepares project proposal costing. Prepares payroll and ensure accurate statutory deductions. Preparation of requisitions for office and general supply purchases. Ensuring that bank statements are received monthly by the due date and reconciled. Maintaining regular contact with management and staff to obtain and convey information and/or correct transactions. Keeps management informed of area of activity and of any significant problems. Attendance and participation in meetings as is required.

Requirements

A degree in Accounting/ Finance

or

A degree in Business/Management from a recognised institution or the CAT (Certified Accounting Technician) Qualification.

or

Must have completed at least an intermediate level of a professional accounting designation (ACCA, CGA, CPA)

A minimum of five (5) years general accounting experience.

The deadline for submission of applications is 11 January 2020. Applications should be sent to executive@grenadanta.gd and addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Training Agency

Belmont Road

St George

Grenada

