by Linda Straker

Grenada established Rehabilitation Board in May 2018

Board meets monthly to consider all new applications or review those pending

120 applications approved, of which 120 are males and 9 are females

From June 2018 to December 2019, the Rehabilitation Offenders Board received 129 applications from persons requesting that their criminal records be expunged from the records of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF). Of the 120 applications approved, 120 were from males and 9 from females.

Dr Lawrence Joseph who is Chairman of the Board said that the members of the board meet monthly to consider all new applications or review those pending. The board receives an average of 7 applications per month.

Most of the applications are for petty crimes. Matters which are excluded from expunging are: murder; voluntary manslaughter; robbery with violence; arson and any indictable offence carrying a penalty including imprisonment for a term of 15 years or more of imprisonment. A sentence of imprisonment for life or for a term exceeding 5 years does not qualify to be expunged under the 2017 legislation.

In May 2018, Grenada announced the establishment of the Rehabilitation Board, in accordance with the Rehabilitation of Offenders legislation which came into effect 1 November 2017.

The 5-member board which meets monthly falls under the Ministry of National Security also includes a representative from the Ministry of Social Development, the Police, the Youth and the Office of the Prime Minister. The board is appointed for a 3-year period.

The process for expunging requires the person to pay an application fee of EC$50 to the treasury then apply to the board for consideration to have the record expunged. All applicants will undergo a social enquiry report.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.