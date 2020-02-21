by Linda Straker

4 persons awarded by National Heroes and Honours Committee as part of 2020 Independence celebrations

Governor-General said no greater honour than to be honoured for service in one’s own land

The 4 persons awarded by the National Heroes and Honours Committee as part of the 2020 Independence celebrations were on Thursday, 20 February 2020 encouraged to wear the insignia and to also use the initials that come with the honour, after their names.

“There is no greater honour than to be honoured for the service in one’s own land,” Governor-General, Dame Cecile La Grenade told the recipients as she encouraged them to display their symbols of honour.

“We proudly acknowledge your invaluable work,” she said, pointing out that service was at the heart of the investiture ceremony. The awardees were named on Independence Day, 7 February, during the annual rally but the awards were delivered in a special ceremony held at the Governor-General’s residence in Point Saline.

The 2020 awardees are:

Jason deCaires Taylor who received the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation in recognition of his remarkable achievement and contribution to the tourism industry

Former Teacher/Public Servant, Samantha Dickson, who received the Spiceisle award for her dedicated service to Grenada

Jean Eileen Renwick who received the Camerhogne Award for her contribution to horticulture and tourism

The Medal of Honour was presented to Clinton Bailey for his gallantry, generous and selfless spirit.

According to the Office of the Governor-General, the title of Sir can be used by any person awarded the titles of Knight Grand Collar (KN) or Dame Grand Collar (DN); Knight Grand Cross (GCNG) or Dame Grand Cross (DGNG) and Knight Commander (KCNG) or Dame Commander (DCNG). Persons receiving the honour of Commander should use CNG; those as Officer should use ONG and those as Member should use MNG.

Jason deCaires Taylor is an internationally acclaimed sculptor, environmentalist and professional underwater photographers create dynamic sculptural installations on the ocean floor to promote ocean conservation and address the perils of climate change. In Grenada, his pieces can be viewed in the Moliniere Underwater Park. As he was absent from the ceremony, Susan Mains accepted the insignia on his behalf.

Bailey received the award for the instrumental role he played in rescuing several persons at sea at different times, while Dickson who served as a public officer for 30 years, was honoured for her many roles which include teacher, guidance counsellor, Health Director of the Red Cross office in Grenada and Deputy/Acting National Disaster Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA.)

Renwick’s many achievements include developing the garden tourism product in Grenada.

