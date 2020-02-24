Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the 20 December 2019 drug bust at Soubise, St Andrew, which netted 698 pounds of cannabis.

The men, Ronald Thomas, 35 years of Post Royal, St Andrew; Rol Mc Queen, 31 years of La Fortune, St Patrick, both Fishermen, and Finbar Phillip, 43 years, Mechanic of Soubise, St Andrew will appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.

Thomas has been charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug, while Mc Queen and Phillip have been charged with Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Drug.

One blue fishing boat with a 75 horse-power was also seized.

Police investigation continues.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.