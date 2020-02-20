The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information wishes to inform that there has been a further delay regarding the refurbishment of Bishop’s College, Carriacou, under the CDB-funded Grenada Education Enhancement Project (GEEP).

The pre-bid meeting for the tenders for Bishop’s College was held on 10 February 2020. All the bidders at that meeting requested an extension of two weeks, to a new deadline of 24 February 2020, to finalise their bid. In addition, based on the scope of the project, many of the existing bidders may not meet the criteria set out in the call for tender. Therefore, the ministry may have to go back to tender, which would delay the project for a further 6 weeks.

This ministry apologises for the extra delay, but it has become necessary to facilitate adherence to our procurement process and to secure a suitable contractor, for the project.

We are hopeful that the process would be completed within the next two months and work can start, in earnest, within the second quarter of 2020.

Ministry of Education

