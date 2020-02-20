The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to inform that UNESCO has launched the new call for funding requests under the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC).

The IPDC is the only multilateral forum in the UN system designed to mobilise the international community, to discuss and promote media development in developing countries. The programme not only provides support for media projects but also seeks an accord to secure a healthy environment for the growth of free and pluralistic media in developing countries. It supports media projects up to US$10,000 minimum to US$35,000 maximum per project.

Media organisations such as press, radio and television, media training institutes, professional journalists’ organisations, media development agencies, and community media organisations are eligible to seek support from IPDC.

The IPDC priorities are as follows:

Fostering media sector analysis and reform including conducting media assessments based on UNESCO’s MDIs, JSIs and IUIs*

Monitoring and reporting on SDG 16 (focusing on access to information and/or safety of journalists)

Improving journalism education, including by using resources produced by IPDC´s Global Initiative for Excellence in Journalism Education

Strengthening media institutions in developing countries.

In preparing proposals please keep in mind that gender-transformative projects are most welcome (gender-transformative projects are those that address the cause of inequality).

Project proposals should be submitted before 25 February 2020 through the UNESCO Advisers for Communication and Information/CI Professionals based in UNESCO Kingston Office i.viera@unesco.org copied to c.james@unesco.org and unesco-gd@gov.gd, in order to ensure the quality standards and the relevance to the IPDC priorities. Once the proposals are received by this date, UNESCO Kingston Office can assist in making further improvements to the proposals before submission to the IPDC Secretariat.

If you require further guidance or information email Isabel Viera at i.viera@unesco.org copied to c.james@unesco.org.

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.