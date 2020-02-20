The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO invites ministries, departments, agencies, registered NGOs and youth organisations, whose area of work falls under UNESCO’s purview, to submit requests for funding for projects under the 2020–2021 Participation Programme.

Please take note that the projects or proposals must relate to the promotion of Education, Science, Information and Communications, or Culture. Preference will be given to projects that are of a transdisciplinary nature and which will be of benefit to Grenada and address issues related to those affecting youth.

When preparing your projects, you should take particular account of one of the global priorities of the organisation, Gender Equality, as well as the priorities identified in UNESCO’s Programme for 2020–2021.

Requests for funds, which must not exceed US$26,000 can be sought for:

the setting up of projects/programmes;

the services of specialists and consultants;

publications, periodicals and documentation;

materials and equipment;

the organisation of conferences, meetings and seminars.

Please also note that applications and project details should be submitted on, or before, 25 February 2020 and to the extent possible, your requests should be submitted in electronic form to unesco-gd@gov.gd.

For further information, please contact the Grenada National Commission for UNESCO by Tel: (473) 440-3162/2737, or Email: unesco-gd@gov.gd.

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO

