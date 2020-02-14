Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment programme (CBI) invites suitably qualified candidates to apply for the new post of Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Deputy CEO will have responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the Unit, the processing of applications, the monitoring of approved CBI projects and Agents, as well as being responsible for the in-house Accounting function. The Deputy CEO will support the CEO to drive efficiencies, improve service and identify opportunities for the Citizenship By Investment Unit, in compliance with the Grenada Citizenship By Investment Act #15 of 2013 and amendments, as well as other regulations.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to positively contribute to the economic development of the State of Grenada, and will enjoy a varied employment experience with opportunity for career advancement.

The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies is:

Master’s Degree in Finance, Banking, Business, Economics, or any equivalent combination of education and training that provides the required knowledge and skills

Certification in anti-money laundering and risk management

Training in project management, negotiation and leadership

At least 3 years’ senior management experience in Finance, Accounting, or Banking

Experience in organisations related to investment migration and in dealing with high-net-worth individuals and portfolio management

Experience in a legal environment will be an advantage

Detailed oriented

Skilled in emotional intelligence, analytical thinking, and process improvement

Proficient in the Microsoft Office suite of programmes

Please send resumes and supporting documents by email only to hr@grenadacbi.org by 8 March 2020. Shortlisted applicants will be further contacted.

