Our client is a well-established and progressive organisation that has the following job opening for its office located in St George’s, Grenada.

HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER

The candidate will be responsible for all human resource functions including Recruitment and Selection, Induction and Orientation, Training and Development, Compensation Management, Career Planning, Performance Management, Grievance Handling, Human Resource Information, General Administrative matters.

The candidate must be conversant with the knowledge of human resource management and prevalent labour laws.

The ideal candidates should possess the following:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Organisational Development, Labour Relations or Management major in Human Resource Management from a recognised University

Should possess at least five (5) years’ experience of hard-core HR experience in a large organisation.

Demonstrated effectiveness in written and verbal communication

Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and Human Resource Information Systems (HRIS)

Knowledge of compensation strategy, performance management, employee relations, safety practices and talent acquisition, and the ability to apply this information in a manner that is compliant with relevant employment law.

Experience with creating a culture of engagement, collaboration and teamwork.

Capable of compiling and analysing employment data to guide strategic planning.

National Vocational Qualification in Human Resource Management will be a great asset.

Candidates meeting the above criteria should send their curriculum vitae with a cover letter to:

CDACT

Managing Director

cdactgda@gmail.com

To reach no later than 21 February 2020.

