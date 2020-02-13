Our client is a well-established and progressive organisation that has the following job opening for its office located in St George’s.

PRODUCTION MANAGER

Position Overview

The position will be responsible for production (of sand and aggregates) and asset utilisation across the business, including profitable operation of our quarries, safety and quality. As an experienced Operations Manager you will be able to draw the link between all areas of operations from planning, plant utilisation, drill and blast, crushing and screening, washing and processing, load and haul and maintenance.

Responsible for the Operation Department including the garage

Develop and implement production plans to meet the requirements of the business at all locations by utilising existing plant, equipment and resources

Develop and implement operational improvements to increase productivity and reduce costs

Monitor and report progress against key operational targets

Design and Implement plant upgrades

Ensure the site operates in full compliance with all relevant legislation, regulations and company policies and procedures

Achieve budgeted production costs and production KPIs

Contribute to monthly and weekly reporting requirements

Financial performance of the business

Required Education: Bachelor’s/Undergraduate Degree

Bachelor of Science Degree in Minerals Engineering, Environmental Sciences/Engineering, Mining Engineering/Technology or related discipline.

Additional Education Preferred: Associates/Technical Degree

Coursework in risk assessment, supervising safety in quarries, quarry safety inspections and quarry regulations helpful

Required Work Experience: 7-10 years’ experience in the field or related area

Required Computer and Software Skills: Advanced computer skills with proficiency in Accounting/Financial systems and Microsoft Office applications

Candidates meeting the above criteria should send their curriculum vitae with a covering letter address to:

CDACT

Managing Director

cdactgda@gmail.com

To reach no later than 21 February 2020.

