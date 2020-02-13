Our client is a well-established and progressive organisation that has the following job opening for its office located in St George’s.
PRODUCTION MANAGER
Position Overview
The position will be responsible for production (of sand and aggregates) and asset utilisation across the business, including profitable operation of our quarries, safety and quality. As an experienced Operations Manager you will be able to draw the link between all areas of operations from planning, plant utilisation, drill and blast, crushing and screening, washing and processing, load and haul and maintenance.
- Responsible for the Operation Department including the garage
- Develop and implement production plans to meet the requirements of the business at all locations by utilising existing plant, equipment and resources
- Develop and implement operational improvements to increase productivity and reduce costs
- Monitor and report progress against key operational targets
- Design and Implement plant upgrades
- Ensure the site operates in full compliance with all relevant legislation, regulations and company policies and procedures
- Achieve budgeted production costs and production KPIs
- Contribute to monthly and weekly reporting requirements
- Financial performance of the business
Required Education: Bachelor’s/Undergraduate Degree
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Minerals Engineering, Environmental Sciences/Engineering, Mining Engineering/Technology or related discipline.
Additional Education Preferred: Associates/Technical Degree
- Coursework in risk assessment, supervising safety in quarries, quarry safety inspections and quarry regulations helpful
- Required Work Experience: 7-10 years’ experience in the field or related area
- Required Computer and Software Skills: Advanced computer skills with proficiency in Accounting/Financial systems and Microsoft Office applications
Candidates meeting the above criteria should send their curriculum vitae with a covering letter address to:
CDACT
Managing Director
cdactgda@gmail.com
To reach no later than 21 February 2020.
