by Linda Straker

Two men who were facing extradition from St Vincent set free

Evidential issues are affecting strength of identification of two suspects

Driver of getaway vehicle presently on bail

Christopher Nelson, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has confirmed that the two men who were facing extradition from St Vincent and the Grenadines for the October 2019 robbery at the Carriacou Branch of the Grenada Union of Teachers Credit Union (GUTCO), were last week Friday set free.

Sharing the reason behind the withdrawal of the matter against Anlee Brown and Hyah Parsons by Crown Counsel, Karim Nelson, of the St Vincent Serious Offences Court, the DPP said that evidential issues are affecting the strength of the identification of the two suspects.

“These need to be fully explored before any formal extradition request could be made and will take time. Suspects were therefore discharged instead of adjourning the matter indefinitely,” he said, pointing out that the matter can be reinstituted at any time.

In an early morning post on 24 February 2020, Iwnsvg.com an online news platform based in St Vincent said that last week Friday prosecutors in the country withdrew an application to have the two Vincentian men extradited to Grenada in connection with the robbery.

Nelson told the Serious Offences Court that the Crown was withdrawing the matter against Parsons and Browne. Both men, who are each 23 years old, are alleged to have robbed the GUTCO Carriacou branch of EC$26,205.60 around 8:30 am on 11 October 2019.

The faces of the men in the robbery were captured on the company’s surveillance camera and police in Grenada issued a wanted bulletin showing the faces of the men. The police also notified regional and international law enforcement agencies of their alleged crime.

The two were arrested in St Vincent on 25 October 2019 and had been granted bail pending the outcome of the extradition hearing. After the Crown withdrew its application, Chief Magistrate, Rechanne Browne, told the men they were free to go.

Grenada police have already charged the driver of the getaway vehicle with conspiracy. He is presently on bail.

