Grenada is becoming steeped in art, its creative fires propelling to the world stage.

It was with great pleasure we learned of the honours given to Jason de Caires Taylor at the recent Independence Day Celebrations.

Over a period of years since 2007, he has been populating the Underwater Sculpture Park in Moliniere with his evocative sculptures. Always there is an accompanying statement about the necessity of guarding our coastal and undersea environment. In the ensuing years, de Caires Taylor has represented Grenada at the Biennale di Venezia in 2017, the most prestigious art exhibition in the world. Further, it has been reported that the sculpture park is Grenada’s number one tourist choice for activities. This has economic power, providing an industry to the dive shops.

Today’s newspaper, the Asia Times, reports about the Grenadian heritage artist Steve McQueen. McQueen currently has an exhibition at the Tate London, and now at the Tate Modern Museums. The article describes the film made in Grenada.

“Ashes, meanwhile, is a tribute to a young fisherman from Grenada, the island where McQueen’s family originated. The images of beauty and sweetness filmed from his boat are tragically reversed on the other side of the projection screen, which shows a grave commissioned by McQueen for the eponymous young fisherman, who was killed by drug traffickers. African-American singer, actor and civil rights activist Paul Robeson (1898-1976) is honoured in End Credits.”

This creative fire is kindled in the furnace of visual expression in Grenada.

At Art House 473 in Calliste, Asher Mains will open his new works show on 21 February at 6 pm. The exhibit entitled “Poetic Architecture” is a conceptual work — an installation with paintings in it. He is exploring the intersection of language and visual art, and acknowledges that it is a work in progress, to inform his own research. Mains currently lectures at St George’s University.

Coming in March is the work of Oliver Benoit. Benoit, a social scientist, looks at The Grenada Revolution, and mines the personal experience of many. His sound installation will no doubt engender much discussion. He welcomes this.

In April, Susan Mains will show an entirely new body of work — one that has been percolating for many years. She credits the Thursday drawing sessions at Art House 473 for helping to coalesce the ideas she has been grappling with.

Grenada is now attracting creatives from all over the world to visit and find out what has sparked this flame. Samuele Cherubini from Venice, Italy has worked with the Grenada Pavilion in Venice to do video documentation of the events. He now visits for a month, also working on assignment for National Geographic.

Creativity is a fire that burns but does not destroy—it continually builds us. For more info, susanmains@gmail.com

Art House 473

