On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate Grenada on the 46th anniversary of your independence.

We celebrate Grenada’s partnership with the United States in promoting economic prosperity, facilitating cultural and educational exchanges, and building disaster resilience. Grenada hosts thousands of U.S. medical and veterinary students who call the “Spice Isle” home. Likewise, the Grenadian diaspora in the United States further highlights the strong connections between our peoples and the friendship between our two countries. The U.S.–Caribbean 2020 Engagement Strategy continues to guide our relationship, exemplified in part by the visit of the hospital ship USNS Comfort, which provided services in family medicine, optometry, dentistry, and surgery to more than 5,000 Grenadians.

The United States values our longstanding friendship, and we send the people of Grenada our best wishes for a happy Independence Day.

Michael R Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State

