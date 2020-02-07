On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate Grenada on the 46th anniversary of your independence.
We celebrate Grenada’s partnership with the United States in promoting economic prosperity, facilitating cultural and educational exchanges, and building disaster resilience. Grenada hosts thousands of U.S. medical and veterinary students who call the “Spice Isle” home. Likewise, the Grenadian diaspora in the United States further highlights the strong connections between our peoples and the friendship between our two countries. The U.S.–Caribbean 2020 Engagement Strategy continues to guide our relationship, exemplified in part by the visit of the hospital ship USNS Comfort, which provided services in family medicine, optometry, dentistry, and surgery to more than 5,000 Grenadians.
The United States values our longstanding friendship, and we send the people of Grenada our best wishes for a happy Independence Day.
Michael R Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Isnt it a dawn shame these hypocrites like pompeo and the rest of clowns in the US will say Happy independence to Grenada while they maintain the slavery machine against the island making sure the people remain in bondage. Not 1 school or industry was built since during the revolution. They dont want development of caribbean countries, they want dependence on them so they can place embargo on them as they very well please if they go against their wishes. These suckers is just milking the little left in the caribbean bribing those government leaders while supporting the backwardness and oppression that they want in the caribbean along with the division they support, all they have to offer is guns and drugs, is there any caribbean island that can boast of a school, industry of factory built by or sponser by the mighty AMERICA? almost half of the states have already and the few remaining will soon all legalize marijuana but they are encouraging the other caribbean countries not to legalize it while they rake in billions. Wake up my people.
Happy independence to all Grenadian home and abroad may the country continue to celebrate the anniversary andThe progress all of its achievement to
One people one nation under God.
Congratulations on Anniversary of independence..