The award winning Grenada Chelsea Flower Show Team is hard at work setting their sights on bringing home a ‘sweet’ 16th gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year.

Against the backdrop of the tranquil Hyde Park Garden owned by John and Fay Miller in St George’s last Friday, lead designer for the team Catherine John and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) Patricia Maher signed a contract for sponsorship of the Grenada display for 2020. The GTA makes an annual commitment to ensure that Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is represented at the Show and on display before thousands of patrons and global media.

John thanked the GTA for its continued support saying, “It is a labour of love for my team and I, as the team puts effort into preparing our blooms and choosing our theme, which always reflects a unique aspect of Grenada to share with the world.”

Last year, the Grenada exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 named ‘A Carnival of Exotic Tropical Blooms’ received a highly coveted Gold Medal. This brought the number of Gold Medals awarded to Grenada to 15 in 21 years of exhibiting at the show, with five being awarded in as many consecutive years to lead designer Catherine John and her extended team of volunteers. Last year’s design was inspired by a carnival float, an intrinsic part of the cultural heritage of the destination.

“The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is an unrivalled opportunity to showcase our amazing gardens and entice visitors especially avid gardeners to our islands,” said Maher, “We are happy to support this award winning team who will attend the show from 19-23 May 2020 as they are passionate about showcasing Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.”

Additionally, the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Hon. Dr Clarice Modeste Curwen, and the GTA would like to express our sadness at the passing of a stalwart of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Denis Noël, OBE who was integral in the supply of fresh tropical flowers to the 15-time gold winning Grenada Team. At his funeral service held at St Andrew’s RC Church in Grenville, St Andrew, John, spoke of Noël’s passion and love for all things related to exotic gardens in Grenada. In his memory, the GTA and the Chelsea Flower show team will endeavour to continue to keep Grenada in the spotlight of the global horticultural world with its amazing award winning floral displays.

Grenada Tourism Authority

