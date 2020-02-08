The island nation of Grenada proudly announces its first participation as an official National Pavilion in the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

This comes after three consecutive appearances of the Biennale Arte in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The Commissioner, Susan Mains, along with the Minister of Culture, Senator the Honourable Norland Cox, have chosen Grenadian architect Bryan Bullen to present the project of the completed new Grenada Parliament Building. The curators of the pavilion appointed by the Ministry of Culture is the collective of Babau Bureau comprised of Marco Ballarin, Stefano Tornieri, and Massimo Triches.

The title of the Grenada Pavilion, COethos, fits very well with the overarching theme of the curator Hashim Sarkis, “How will we live together?” A video will be the main feature of the pavilion, highlighting the building process and thoughts of the architect Bryan Bullen in the design and construction of the new Parliament Building. Accompanying the video, peristyle columns that mimic those around the parliament building will contain text that explores other areas of needed regeneration of Grenada’s architecture and possibilities for the future of the city of St George’s. A team of people have assisted Bullen in this endeavour.

The Grenada Pavilion will open in late May in Venice, and continue through the end of November 2020. It is expected that tens of thousands of people will pass through this venue in the heart of Europe, many being exposed to Grenada for the first time.

Susan Mains, Commissioner, susanmains@gmail.com

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.