The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced that it has raised its public health threat alert level to HIGH.
ORANGE (High) level means VERY HIGH POSSIBILITY/EXPECTED and the condition applies when a credible threat of increased infectious diseases transmission (of an unusual virus activity/spread/outbreak, etc.) exists of disruptive public health activity/activities with a direct and specific threat against the health sector/country and its dependencies…
The decision was taken in accordance with the Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Public Health Threat Level Response Protocols, at the daily (COVID-19) Briefings with the Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele and his team, managing the current threat of the coronavirus.
In taking the decision the MOH considered the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) situation report #15, which concluded that the risk for the Caribbean is now Moderate to High.
Grenadian health authorities, keeping a very close eye on outbreak of COVID-19 indicated that they are also tracking travellers from Japan, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, and Italy, which have seen steady increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19) cases.
The MOH said it is presently monitoring the situation in the rest of Europe, the United States, North and South America, and any other region where community transmission has been established.
Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Francis Martin, told the GIS that at this time all options are being considered and the system is in full response mode.
The Ministry, acting on sound advice from its local, regional and international public health experts, reminds the Grenadian public that its Importation Transmission Watch (ITW), remains in full effect for the entire tri-island.
GIS
Since China is the source of the virus perhaps, by now, they should have set up a global fund to help poor sattalite states like Grenada to manage the inevitable transfer of the virus to our shores. I estimate that setting up and managing Elivated Higene protocols in Grenada will cost us at least EC$100 million. Where should that money come from?
China is left out because remember that a travel ban is still in effect and has not been lifted.
Worrying, really worrying…
This is good start, but very likely much more will need to be done to keep this coronavirus out of Grenada.
This news article mentions tracking travelers from Japan, South Korea, Iran, Singapore and Italy … why is the word ” CHINA ” so omitted from all GIS Press Releases. Is it they jet in under the cover of darkness ? Lets not play any cover – up and lets be transparent at times like these. People lives may be at risk.
This likely growing Coronavirus crisis may turn much more serious before it hopefully all clears up. Grenada does not appear to be doing enough to assure the health and safety of our citizens.
This is a Reality Check: Wake Up & Get Ready.
M.Wilson the word China is omitted because he who pays the piper calls the Tune and sad to say the it is now evidently clear that CHINA the origin of this deadly Virus is now calling the tune in Grenada and GIS is just another mouth piece of the PRC.
Lord help Us