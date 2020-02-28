The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced that it has raised its public health threat alert level to HIGH. ORANGE (High) level means VERY HIGH POSSIBILITY/EXPECTED and the condition applies when a credible threat of increased infectious diseases transmission (of an unusual virus activity/spread/outbreak, etc.) exists of disruptive public health activity/activities with a direct and specific threat against the health sector/country and its dependencies…

The decision was taken in accordance with the Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Public Health Threat Level Response Protocols, at the daily (COVID-19) Briefings with the Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele and his team, managing the current threat of the coronavirus.

In taking the decision the MOH considered the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) situation report #15, which concluded that the risk for the Caribbean is now Moderate to High.

Grenadian health authorities, keeping a very close eye on outbreak of COVID-19 indicated that they are also tracking travellers from Japan, South Korea, Iran, Singapore, and Italy, which have seen steady increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19) cases.

The MOH said it is presently monitoring the situation in the rest of Europe, the United States, North and South America, and any other region where community transmission has been established.