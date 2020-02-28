The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is encouraging the citizens of Carriacou and Petite Martinique to take advantage of its visit to the island from Monday 2 to Friday, 6 March 2020.

A team from the IRD will be conducting an Outreach Office at the District Revenue Office in Hillsborough, where the general public will be able to:

Register businesses

File objections for property tax

Obtain clarity/information on any tax-related matter including assistance with the completion of tax returns

Tax advisory for businesses will also be conducted.

All residents, agents and/or representatives of properties on the Sister Isles that have to be assessed for Transfer Tax are advised to contact the Division via telephone on 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email at gndird@ird.gd to facilitate same.

