The Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts is putting systems in place to roll out M-Power 2.0 in March 2020.

The first component of the project saw the training of 500 males within varying categories. They included soft skills, certified direct skills, literacy and numeracy exposure, social care, counselling, social interactive activities, community sport, community projects and apprenticeship placement.

Each participant was registered under a constituency package, where they received a stipend allowance of $700 monthly. Further, they were also engaged in quarterly motivational meetings and updates.

Participants were also exposed to CVQ training in Computer Repairs, Property and Facilities Management, Civil Engineering, Excavator Operations, Plumbing and General Construction. Electrical Installation, Plumbing, Small Engine Repairs and Welding, also formed part of the training.

Several entities of both private and public sector, also partnered with the M-Power Project, to offer apprenticeship training. This resulted in 20 participants gaining full-time employment while several others were able to secure part-time employment. Additionally, each participant who successfully completed the project received a $2,400 grant fund. The fund targeted participants’ engagement in a small business initiative which was fully supported and supervised by the Small Business Unit of the Ministry of Youth Development.

“M-Power 2.0 will now focus on National Training Agency CVQ qualifications for the participants,’ said Project Officer at the Ministry of Youth Development, Earle Williams.

The M-Power Project is a training course conceptualised to specifically target young males aged 18-30 from ‘on-the-block’ who are unemployed.

The programme also serves as a means of empowering them to be more responsible citizens.

Ministry of Youth Development

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.