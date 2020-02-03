A St George resident has been arrested and charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charge was laid against Carlson Batson, 42 years of Springs who appeared to be inebriated while operating a vehicle along Melville Street, St George’s on Monday, 3 February 2020.

Batson was found to have a blood alcohol concentration level in excess of twice the legal limit of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He is due to make his court appearance at a later date.

Office of Commissioner of Police

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.