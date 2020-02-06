Grenadian health officials have quarantined a third person.
The traveller who was a person of interest to the Ministry of Health, had arrived in Grenada on Wednesday afternoon, and was screened by port-health and airport authorities. During the process, medical experts conducted a probing interview, temperature checks and with the assistance of Immigration officials reviewed travel documents that revealed a specific travel history, corroborating information that was already in the possession of port-health authorities.
The execution of the quarantine order on this third person occurred less than 76 hours after health officials had placed a student who had returned to the island from mainland China, under quarantine on Monday, 3 February 2020.
GIS can confirm, that the individual in question was a Grenadian national travelling to the Philippines and was denied entry in Hong Kong and sent back to Grenada.
The Philippines and Hong Kong have each seen one death from the coronavirus, and both countries have enforced strict TRAVEL BANS. In Mainland China, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose above 24,000 by the end of Tuesday.
The Japanese Government on Wednesday reported that 10 people on a cruise ship with about 3,700 passengers and crew aboard tested positive for the virus, and that everyone was likely to be kept on the ship for two weeks.
Meanwhile acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Francis Martin on Thursday told the GIS, that although the illness itself is mild, it is a serious issue that can have an increased burden of health to our nation. “We will do what we have to do and we will make sure that as public health professionals we are able to protect our nation and protect our people,” explained the CMO.
The MOH reiterates that all first response personnel will continue to observe the necessary safety protocols to ensure personal safety and reassures the general public that there is still no need for panic but at the same time remember to always practice proper hand, cough and sneeze hygiene.
GIS
I am heartened to see that Grenadians are on the ball against this virus. I have just cancelled my winter vacation to Grenada. Tourism Grenada and all the Çaribbean islands should be mindful of the welfare of their people instead of giving priority to the tourist’s $. Travel plays a major role in the spreading of this epidemic.
I pray that the ministry of health and the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago wake up and see this problem how serious it is a postpone the carnival celebration this year untill they could put a Handel on this desease on any given day Mount Hope hospital and POS General never have enough beds fearless for a chrises like this all the Gready courrupt politicians politicians thinking about money not the welfare of their citizens GOD HAVE MERCY ON US
I agree with you Avril. Grenada’s medical is not equipped to handle such a huge health problem. Lots of lives will be lost on the island if measures are not taken to address this major health issue
The world greatest minds still don’t know how the virus is transmitted from people to people exactly ,how it actually works or how long it can stay with someone and not show signs ,the world greatest scientists is still trying to figure that out ,so how can the government reassure safety when they have people still in and out the island ,I have a question, if it can be transmitted with not show symptoms, how exactly is it transmitted ?
I believe the Government just need to band flight and turn those coming form those countries that are affected by the virus. Why risk the citizens of Grenada. Also Grenada is not equipt to handle such an outbreak.
I totally agree with you. Grenada is still allowing cruise ships to enter our ports and risking the lives of Grenadians for money. I’m trying to the government’s rationale behind this.