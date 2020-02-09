Health officials have placed another Grenadian in quarantine, bringing to 4, the total number of Grenadians quarantined in the past week.

The latest traveller, identified as a student, left mainland China and landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), just after 9 pm on Saturday. On arrival, Ministry of Health personnel, port-health, immigration and airport officials acted swiftly to isolate the individual from the general population at the arrival area.

In keeping with established protocols, as soon as the aircraft landed, it was boarded by a port-health officer, who informed the flight’s captain of the concern. The student was screened and interviewed by medical personnel.

A review of the student’s travel documents by immigration officials verified that the individual left mainland China on 7 February 2020, hence the execution of the mandatory quarantine order on arrival in Grenada.

Faced with a rising number of affected persons, China has enforced strict TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, particularly from the area identified as the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, to help contain the spread of the disease.

The Government of Grenada has also taken proactive steps to restrict travel to the country by persons who were at risk of exposure to the virus within the last 14 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared the Coronavirus outbreak, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Francis Martin explained that the measures currently being implemented by the Ministry of Health, are intended to safeguard the best health interest of all Grenadians. The Ministry of Health commends all frontline personnel engaged in this national public health response, and reiterates its fullest support for them.

Health authorities are also reminding the general public, that while the risk is still low, they should continue to exercise caution and practice proper hygiene.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.