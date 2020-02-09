Health officials have placed another Grenadian in quarantine, bringing to 4, the total number of Grenadians quarantined in the past week.
The latest traveller, identified as a student, left mainland China and landed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA), just after 9 pm on Saturday. On arrival, Ministry of Health personnel, port-health, immigration and airport officials acted swiftly to isolate the individual from the general population at the arrival area.
In keeping with established protocols, as soon as the aircraft landed, it was boarded by a port-health officer, who informed the flight’s captain of the concern. The student was screened and interviewed by medical personnel.
A review of the student’s travel documents by immigration officials verified that the individual left mainland China on 7 February 2020, hence the execution of the mandatory quarantine order on arrival in Grenada.
Faced with a rising number of affected persons, China has enforced strict TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, particularly from the area identified as the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, to help contain the spread of the disease.
The Government of Grenada has also taken proactive steps to restrict travel to the country by persons who were at risk of exposure to the virus within the last 14 days.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since declared the Coronavirus outbreak, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Francis Martin explained that the measures currently being implemented by the Ministry of Health, are intended to safeguard the best health interest of all Grenadians. The Ministry of Health commends all frontline personnel engaged in this national public health response, and reiterates its fullest support for them.
Health authorities are also reminding the general public, that while the risk is still low, they should continue to exercise caution and practice proper hygiene.
GIS
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Healthcare personnel and persons working at the ports of entry should have the PROPER PPE to protect themselves and others. Instead what I see is the equivalent of a raincoat and a mask! My gosh!
The picture you are sending to the world is totally incorrect.
The people who are doing the health interview are not properly protected from the virus.
As the the way they themselves are dressed they can spread the virus after each and every health check.
They seriously need to get the proper equipment and dress code or better still look at England and China health practitioners in action.
Or suffer the whole island on lockdown due to bad management controls.
Why did they tell the pilots about the virus after the fact and what happened to the other passengers?
hopefully the government of Grenada will insure that all protocol will follow at the maurice bishop international airport to keep all Grenadian citizens safe in this critical time.
What about the flight these people were on didn’t the virus get to other people while on the plane
It’s just a quarantine due to where the student was coming from. There is no indication that the student is actually carrying any type of virus. It is only a precaution. At this point that’s all we know.
The entire flight should have been quarantine d
I’m puzzled. Did he arrive on a private jet??? Can u leave china on 7 and arrive in gnd on 8?.
So am I thinking it’s a straight fligh?
I’m confused.
So a student charter a private jet and fly home??? Cause nothing was mentioned about the other passengers. So I assumed the student was the lone passenger..
Again…I’m totally confused.
Zika was developed by British government on some small islands before infecting rest of carribean even though virus was present in West Africa.
Grenadian people should be concerned and vigilant in following WHO protocols.
My concern is that the Grenadian authorities are too worried about offending the Chinese …hence their reluctance to stop flights from China
my concern is we are taking this situation too lightly let’s be really serious about this coronavirus and put proper measures in place,,let’s avoid what could be prevented ,please our people lives are at stake!!!.