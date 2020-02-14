The entire NDC family and Grenadians everywhere mourn the passing of an outstanding son of Grenada, Denis Noel OBE, a leading member of the NDC in the late 80s and 90s and a life-long contributor to our party both materially and spiritually.

We will forever be in his debt for his selfless contribution to our cause.

Denis was the consummate Grenadian. Born on 13 December, 1937 at Carlton in St Andrew, Denis represented Grenada in football as a young man. Growing up on his family’s Balthazar estate the young Denis developed a huge love for nature and went on to study Agriculture at the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture (ICTA) in Trinidad. He graduated in 1960.

That same year he started his public service career as a land-use officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, where he rose to be Chief Technical Officer between 1971 and 1982. He would then serve as Deputy Ambassador to the Organisation of American States (OAS). In 1987 he entered politics as the NDC’s representative for the St Andrew South West Constituency. He was appointed to the Senate and served between 1990 and 1995 in the Government of Sir Nicholas Braithwaite in several capacities. He was Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Office, Junior Minister of Agriculture, and also Junior Minister of Communication and Works. After 1995, Denis returned to his first love, agriculture.

On his Balthazar Estate he packaged and marketed herbal teas made from local products. Five years into his agro-industrial push, he released Nut-Med — a pain-relieving spray which combined nutmeg, a traditional remedy, with conventional analgesics. It would become his signature product providing remedies for various ailments.

Flowers from his estate, Noelville, helped Grenada to earn 6 Gold Medal awards at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in England over a 10-year period. The estate is currently Grenada’s largest producer of cut flowers.

Denis believed that every person has intrinsic gifts and ideas which, when pursued, can lead to innovation and can change lives forever. To his family and loved ones, we say, take heart. We all have in his, a wonderful life, lived well to celebrate. You are in our hearts and prayers.

Rest in peace Great Grenadian.

