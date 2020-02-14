The National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) on Wednesday, in its monthly Council meeting, commended the teams at the Ministry of Health and the Grenada Airports Authority for their response to the threat of the novel coronavirus.

At Wednesday’s meeting, an extensive report was presented by both the acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and a representative from the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) on the actions taken thus far to protect the nation’s borders.

Council members were given firsthand information on the protocols adopted since the WHO’s designation that the novel coronavirus is a public health emergency of international concern. Discussions were also held on the existing health protocols that the country may need to adopt in the event of having a confirmed case on island or in the region.

Going forward council will convene regular meetings with the Health Services Committee, chaired by the Ministry of Health on the NEAC body as the advisory team, to ensure the nation can respond if needs be, to this deadly virus that has taken over 1,100 lives in China.

