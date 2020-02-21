The National Training Agency (NTA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance through the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme (SAEP) is inviting unemployed men and women between the ages of 16 and 35 to apply for CVQ Level 2 Training Scholarships in the following available occupational skills areas:

Allied Healthcare Services – Patient Care (Orderly)

Apiculture (Beekeeping)

Community Tourism

Live Sound Engineering

Recording Engineering

Small Engine Repairs

Interested candidates can complete an application form at the following locations:

NTA office – Belmont Road, St George’s

GRENCODA office – Lower Depradine Street, Gouyave

La Boucan Creative Centre – GCNA Complex, Kirani James Boulevard

SADO office – Grand Bras, St Andrew.

The application deadline is 21 March 2020. You must present a form of identification at the time of application for verification.

Applicants must meet at least 2 of the following criteria to be selected:

3 or more family members in the household

1 unemployed adult in the household

1 adult without secondary/tertiary education

Head of the household is single.

The project is funded by the Government of Grenada, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

For more information call the NTA at 435-9092 or 435-9093 or email: info@grenadanta.gd.

