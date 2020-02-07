The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends to the Government and people of Grenada warmest congratulations on the occasion of the nation’s 46th Anniversary of Independence today, Friday 7 February.

At a flag-raising ceremony held at the OECS Commission in Saint Lucia in honour of Grenada’s 46th Anniversary of Independence on Friday, OECS Director-General, Dr Didacus Jules, noted that the progress of these 46 years has been an uneven road with many ups and downs but nevertheless with a trajectory of progress to greater prosperity.

OECS

